Parts of Barrie received nearly 20 centimetres of snow overnight, and Environment Canada says more is on the way.

The weather office says the north end of the city received 18 centimetres, while Shanty Bay got 16.2 centimetres. Environment Canada also reports 16 centimetres of fresh snow in Aurora and 14 centimetres in areas around Elmvale.

A special weather statement warns that an additional 10 centimetres of snow could fall on Friday afternoon or evening.

The statement has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Caledon

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

The fresh snow will come courtesy of an Alberta clipper that is moving towards southern Ontario.