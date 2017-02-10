Parts of Barrie received nearly 20 centimetres of snow overnight, and Environment Canada says more is on the way.

The weather office says the north end of the city received 18 centimetres, while Shanty Bay got 16.2 centimetres. Environment Canada also reports 16 centimetres of fresh snow in Aurora and 14 centimetres in areas around Elmvale.

A special weather statement warns that an additional 10 centimetres of snow could fall on Friday afternoon or evening.

The statement has been issued for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
  • Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
  • Caledon
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

The fresh snow will come courtesy of an Alberta clipper that is moving towards southern Ontario.