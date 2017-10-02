

CTV Barrie





A man who taught at a school in Angus for more than forty years has been charged with sexual assault, and police believe there may be more victims.



64-year-old Steven Thomas Vincer taught at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Angus between 1975 and 2017.



Police in Barrie arrested him on Friday and charged him with gross indecency and sexual assault.



The incidents allegedly happened over the course of his time as a teacher at the school and involved two people who were youths at the time.



Police believe there may be more victims and witnesses to these events, or yet-to-be-reported incidents. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Barrie Police.