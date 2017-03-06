Featured
Angus man wins $1M Lotto 6/49 prize
Manuel Rodo holds his winning cheque in this undated photo provided by Ontario Lottery and Gaming.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 1:18PM EST
An Angus man has claimed his million dollar prize from Ontario Lottery and Gaming.
Manuel Rodo won $1 million during the Dec. 17 Lotto 6/49 draw. He purchased his winning ticket at Essa Convenience and Gar Bar on Mill Street in Angus.
Lotto 6/49 has a guaranteed $1 million prize.
