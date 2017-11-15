

CTV Barrie





Toronto police say the city’s latest homicide victim is a man from Angus.

Police identified the victim as 54 year-old David Blacquiere on Wednesday.

Blacquiere was found in critical condition after officers responded to a stabbing call outside a Shopper’s Drug Mart on Weston Road, north of Lawrence Avenue, shortly before noon Tuesday.

He was rushed to a trauma centre, but died there a short time later.

Witnesses said there was an altercation prior to the stabbing, but police have not described a possible motive so far.

Police said Tuesday that they were looking for a suspect who fled in a red SUV. He is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s. He stands around five-foot-eleven, with a slim build and long curly hair. He was wearing all black clothing and a black toque.

- With files from CTV Toronto