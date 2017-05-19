

CTV Barrie





Police say a road rage incident in Barrie has left one man with injuries and another facing an assault charge.

Barrie police say a man felt the motorist ahead of him was driving too slowly and became irate on Thursday morning.

When the motorist pulled into a parking lot on Ferndale Drive South, investigators say the angry driver followed and rear-ended the man's vehicle.

They say the two then engaged in a verbal dispute, which soon became physical, resulting in the motorist, a 59-year-old Innisfil, Ont., man, suffering injuries that required medical attention at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

A 54-year-old Barrie man is charged with assault.

With files from The Canadian Press.