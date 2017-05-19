Featured
Anger over slow driver sparks violent road rage incident: police
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 12:06PM EDT
Police say a road rage incident in Barrie has left one man with injuries and another facing an assault charge.
Barrie police say a man felt the motorist ahead of him was driving too slowly and became irate on Thursday morning.
When the motorist pulled into a parking lot on Ferndale Drive South, investigators say the angry driver followed and rear-ended the man's vehicle.
They say the two then engaged in a verbal dispute, which soon became physical, resulting in the motorist, a 59-year-old Innisfil, Ont., man, suffering injuries that required medical attention at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
A 54-year-old Barrie man is charged with assault.
With files from The Canadian Press.
