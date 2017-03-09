

CTV Barrie





More than 150 angry InnPower customers were demanding answers at a public meeting over proposed rate increases in Innisfil.

The Ontario Energy Board hosted the meeting on Thursday morning, as they consider whether to approve the InnPower rate increase.

“This increase was not publicized until after Wynne decided to drop the hydro by 10 per cent,” one man said.

“Get rid of this company and sell it to a company that is able to carry on with the work because you're mismanaged,” another woman said.

The electricity distribution rate increase would see the average resident pay $10.95. Commercial-class customers would see an increase of $238.73.

InnPower wants to raise rates to cover the cost of growth and last year's ice storm damage, but they acknowledge the anger in the room.

“The comments from our customers are huge for the OEB to understand. Very strong and that's what the Ontario Energy Board is looking for. We'll see what happens with our rate submission,” says CEO Wally Malcolm.

The OEB admits they've never seen a crowd like this.

“This is the largest turnout we've had at a community meeting and we've done number of them. Customers have clearly things to say and we definitely want to hear what they think,” says spokesperson Martine Band.

Frustrated InnPower customers will know the OEB’s decision later this year.