

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police were combing the Greater Toronto Area on Friday for a four-year-old girl abducted while she sat in the back of her parents' car waiting for the rest of her family to join her.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Christina Nguyen, who was seated in the family car outside her home around 6 a.m. when the vehicle was taken by an unknown suspect.

Det. Ranbir Dhillon said they have no information on the suspect, including age, gender or whether or not there's a connection to the Nguyen family.

Dhillon issued a direct plea for the suspect to ensure that Christina is returned safely to her family.

"If you have the car, leave it somewhere and call us and let us know where the child is," Dhillon said early Friday. "That's our plea."

Sgt. David Hopkinson said the disappearance is being treated as an abduction given the age of the child and the length of time the car has been missing.

Theorizing that Christina was taken as part of an "opportunistic theft," he said it's unusual for a suspect to keep a child with them for the roughly three hours since the disappearance was first reported.

"We've seen this before," Hopkinson said. "In each of those cases, the thief has abandoned the car and everybody's wiser for it, but it's ended well."

Hopkinson said police have received reports that the car has been spotted twice driving on major highways in the west end of the city. When approached, Hopkinson said the suspect has reportedly sped away erratically on the shoulder of the highway.

Police said Christina disappeared from outside her home in the city's west end while her parents returned inside to retrieve another child.

Dhillon said the car disappeared some time in the roughly 10-minute window between when Christina got in the vehicle and the rest of the family came out to join her.

"They're very upset, they're not doing well with this situation, they want their child back," Dhillon said of the family.

At the time, Christina was seated in the car wearing a red winter jacket, pink pants and a white hat.

The girl is described as about three feet tall with black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Police have described the missing car as a black, four-door 2008 Toyota Camry with rust on the front passenger side and license plate BHVH 392.

An Amber Alert is typically issued in situations where a child is believed to be in danger.