As police continue to search for those responsible for a deadly shooting in Orillia, the friends and family of the victim are remembering him as someone who would do anything for anyone.

On Sunday morning, Joe Simonds was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Franklin Street. Simonds was rushed to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

“He was just an amazing guy. He’d take the shirt of his back for anybody,” says Stephanie Powell, a close friend. “I’m still in shock.”

The suspect or suspects are still at large and police aren't releasing much information.

“Giving that information out to the public could jeopardize the investigation,” says OPP Const. Martin Hill.

Friends of the father of three say Simonds had lived on Franklin Street for years, and while he had enemies, he was trying to improve his life.

“He was trying to change his life a little bit, and trying to do better,” says Janice Simonds, his cousin.

Neighbours are on edge and say it's the latest in a string of troubling incidents.

“Oh it's terrifying. I bought the house two and a half years ago for my parents to retire in. Three months ago there was an arson there and a couple days ago a murder here,” one neighbour said.

As the investigation continues, family and friends are just hoping the search for the suspect ends soon.

“I don't know who would do this and I hope they get found, and justice gets served,” says Powell.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.