Alliston’s Honda plant is about to get a multi-million dollar facelift.

The company announced on Monday that it would invest up to $408.3 million into the Alliston plant.

Both the federal and provincial governments also announced they would each invest $41.8 million into the facility.

“Technology and innovation never stand still, so it’s essential that Ontario’s auto sector remains globally competitive. Honda is a cornerstone of our sector — accounting for about 17 per cent of Ontario’s vehicle output,” said Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development Brad Duguid in a statement.

The money will be used to build a state-of-the-art paint shop and new assembly technologies. The company will also invest in research and development for future vehicle models.

“With this partnership, the company and provincial and federal governments are joining forces to ensure that Honda’s skilled Alliston team remains a leader in building the vehicles of tomorrow."

It’s estimated the investment will secure 4,000 direct jobs at the facility and thousands of supply chain jobs.

“As a result of these upgrades, Honda Canada Manufacturing will continue to provide thousands of well-paying, high quality jobs in Alliston and throughout Canada," said Jerry Chenkin, president and CEO of Honda Canada.

Officials say the new paint shop will reduce the plant’s greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40 per cent. Chenkins says it’s a big step forward.

“Building a state-of-the-art paint shop which will reduce the GHG emissions from our paint process by 44 per cent, further reducing our manufacturing carbon footprint in Canada.”