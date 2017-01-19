Featured
Alliston lawyer says child porn, voyeurism charges fabricated
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 6:46PM EST
A man who says his reputation was ruined by police is turning to an Alliston lawyer for help.
Charges of voyeurism and child porn possession laid after a Derrick Miller was arrested at the splash pad outside Guelph City Hall never ended up in the court system – and his lawyer says they should have never been laid in the first place.
“We are absolutely befuddled as to how the police arrived at a decision to charge him with those particular criminal offences,” lawyer Kevin Kemp said Thursday in an interview.
“There was absolutely no child pornography in Derrick’s possession, or anywhere on his person or at his residence – nor was there any evidence of voyeurism.”
Miller was arrested outside City Hall last July and says he was injured badly enough during that arrest that he had to be taken to hospital.
In addition to voyeurism and possession of child pornography, he was charged with mischief – another charge that he and Kemp say was fabricated.
“Derrick was simply enjoying a summer afternoon on a bench,” Kemp said.
Kemp says his client was never formally charged. He takes issue with police not publicizing that development as they did the initial arrest.
Miller has since launched a $5-million lawsuit against Guelph Police, alleging assault and battery, defamation and false arrest among other grievances.
The police service was served with a statement of claim on Wednesday, and now has 21 days to file a statement of defence.
Police declined to comment for this story, citing the matter being before the courts.
With files from CTV Kitchener.
Photos
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Alliston lawyer says child porn, voyeurism charges fabricated
- Archeologists missed 3.2 acres during Burl's Creek land probe, hearing told
- Man used food truck to sell coffee, drugs: Barrie police
- Police arrest suspect in Newmarket stabbing
- 'Far too many': Seven snowmobile-related deaths so far this season
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10