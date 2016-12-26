Featured
Alleged 'sloppy would-be burglar' arrested in Barrie
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 26, 2016 1:12PM EST
Barrie Police say they've arrested "a sloppy would-be burglar" after an officer's suspicions were raised by a truck driving with no headlights.
They say the incident happened early Saturday morning when the driver pulled up to a store and began loading merchandise into his vehicle.
Investigators say the officer conducted a traffic stop and "confirmed the driver was up to no good."
They say a 51-year-old man from Angus, Ont., has been charged with theft under $5,000.
They say the merchandise was returned to the store.
