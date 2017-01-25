

The Canadian Press





ORO-MEDONTE, Ont. -- A would-be robber is now facing criminal charges after putting hygiene above a clean escape.

Police say a man woke up late Tuesday evening to find a stranger in his home washing his hands.

When the man asked the stranger what was happening, police say the suspect replied that he was cleaning up after syphoning gas from vehicles on the property.

Residents of the home called police and they arrested a 53-year-old man from Gravenhurst, Ont.

He is now facing seven charges including three counts of break and enter and theft under $5,000.

His name was not released.