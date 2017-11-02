

CTV Barrie





Highway 400 has reopened more than 24 hours after a fiery and deadly crash.

The OPP reopened the northbound lanes a short time ago and traffic is now moving. The southbound lanes were reopened on Wednesday night.

Three people died in the 14-vehicle pileup, which involved two fuel tanker trucks. The crash happened on the highway, near County Road 88 late Tuesday night.

Police say at least one of the fuel tanker trucks slammed into the back of traffic that had stopped in the area because of a three-vehicle collision that happened earlier in the night.

What happened next was a catastrophic chain reaction crash. A massive explosion and intense fire ensued. Leaking fuel rolled down the highway, creating a wall of flames.

At least three people died in the crash and several others were injured.

The investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing, but police are looking at inattentive driving as a possible factor.

More information is expected to be released today.