Alcohol is believed have been a factor in a serious snowmobile crash in Innisfil.

Emergency crews rushed to a dock on Lake Simcoe near Isabella Street on Sunday, just before 1 a.m. a

According to South Simcoe Police, the sled struck the dock leaving two people serious injured. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.