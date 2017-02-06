Featured
Alcohol believed factor in Innisfil snowmobile crash: police
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 12:32PM EST
Alcohol is believed have been a factor in a serious snowmobile crash in Innisfil.
Emergency crews rushed to a dock on Lake Simcoe near Isabella Street on Sunday, just before 1 a.m. a
According to South Simcoe Police, the sled struck the dock leaving two people serious injured. They were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
