Air Miles to increase limit on in-store redemptions starting Monday
Air Miles is making changes to its program. (File Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 10:39AM EDT
TORONTO -- Air Miles is raising some of the recent daily limits imposed on redeeming points for in-store purchases from retailers.
The customer loyalty program sent notices during the weekend that says the new daily limit on Air Miles Cash redemptions, in most cases, has been raised to $100.
Air Miles has set a different limit for in-store redemptions at Shell -- capped at $60 per transaction.
The new limits, effective Monday, are up from a $50 limit set in April.
In-store redemptions of Air Miles Cash points were stopped in March due to the discovery that some stolen cash miles had been used to make purchases.
Some Air Miles collectors expressed frustration with the $50 limit, which was down from $750 prior to the suspension.
The changes to Air Miles redemption policies follow a controversy last year when the company had planned to void Air Miles that hadn't been claimed after five years, but reversed the decision before it took effect after customer outrage.
