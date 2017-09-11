Featured
Aides to Ontario ex-premier McGuinty enter not guilty pleas
A general view taken on Sunday, May 18, 2014 of remains of the 800-megawatt gas-fired power plant in Mississauga which had it's construction canceled by the then-Liberal Government of Ontario, prior to the provincial general election of 2011. Ontario Provincial Police have laid criminal charges against two aides to former premier Dalton McGuinty in connection with the deletion of documents related to two cancelled gas plants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 2:28PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 11, 2017 2:29PM EDT
A trial of two former top political aides in the Ontario premier's office finally began today in Toronto with the accused pleading not guilty.
David Livingston and Laura Miller are charged over allegations they illegally destroyed emails in the office of former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty.
The defence hammered the prosecution for providing "sketchy" information they say warranted an adjournment.
The lawyers also said the prosecution has dropped witnesses without saying why, and notes of interviews police and Crown had with witnesses were completely deficient in detail.
The lawyers want the judge to review prosecution notes and order the Crown to say why witnesses were dropped.
The emails at issue were about the Liberals' decision to cancel two gas plants just before the 2011 election, which ended up costing taxpayers about $1.1 billion.