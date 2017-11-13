

CTV Barrie





A cheese recall has been issued due to concerns of possible listeria contamination.

The recall is for Agropur Import Collection's firm ripened comte cheese with best before dates up to and including February 9, 2018. The affected product is the 200 gram size.

The cheese is a product of France.

Listeria is a potentially deadly disease most often contracted from eating contaminated food. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

The cheese product should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

-With files from The Canadian Press