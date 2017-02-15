Katherine and her 14-month-old daughter Aubrey will call a small motel room home for the next two months.

The Salvation Army helped get her the place. It's not great, but it's better than being on the street.

“There was a situation at home where I was living that I had to leave and I tried the women's shelter. It was rather sudden; they had no beds available.”

Katherine is in her early 20s and she never thought she'd be homeless. She became pregnant, her hours were cut at work and the bills started to pile up.

“I grew up well off and moved out. Did my own thing and went to college,” she says. “I went out and took out loans to supplement my rent and food.”

When she couldn't repay her loans, her credit rating took a hit. Even when she started making money again, landlords didn't want to rent to her.

“I would honestly have an apartment by now if it weren't for credit checks.”

The Salvation Army says the number of homeless parents with kids is an on-going issue.

“It's more than you'd want to see that's for sure,” says Laura Alford of The Salvation Army.

Katherine's boyfriend tries to help, but her credit still is the problem. She says being homeless is frightening and people make assumptions about why she's on the street.

“That's what she said ‘what drugs do you do?’ I looked at her and said ‘I don't drink I don't do drugs.’”

The Salvation Army programs help young people turn their life around. Alford says when her clients are so young, she feels a special connection.

“I can definitely put myself in their shoes. Many of them are quite close to my age.”

Katherine says her love for Aubrey keeps her going.

“I'd do anything for that girl.”