The County of Simcoe is trying to make a dent in the affordable housing problem.

During a public meeting on Thursday night, the county shared their latest project in Wasaga Beach. People were able to learn more about a project that's planned on a piece of land donated by the town.

“It's going to be a four- storey, 99 unit building; mix of seniors as well as families,” says Brad Spiewak, maintenance and facilities manager for the County of Simcoe.

The land on Zoo Park Road is being used as a public works yard, but the town will relocate that to another location.

“The units we're building here are beautiful units. They'll fit in any community. We indicated how desperately Wasaga Beach needed some affordable housing and they agreed and I’m happy to say they've moved at lightning speed to help us along this process,” says Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith.

This is part of the county's larger goal to build more than 2,500 new affordable housing units over the next 10 years.

This new building should be open by the fall of 2019.