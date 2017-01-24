

CTV Barrie





An impaired driver crashed into several vehicles in an Alliston parking lot and later turned himself over to officer, police say.

According to the OPP, officers received reports of a Jeep colliding with several vehicles in a parking lot on King Street. The reports indicated that the driver immediately fled the scene.

While investigating the collision at the parking lot, officers were informed that an intoxicated man was at the station to turn himself in.

The 19-year-old driver has since been charged with impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of a crash.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court next month.