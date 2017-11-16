

Graham Slaughter, CTVNews.ca





In many cities, mayors have the privilege of wearing a chain of office, a decorative piece of embellished fabric often draped over their shoulders at special events.

But in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., the town has two chains -- and a complicated explanation.

Mayor Justin Altmann was elected back in 2014 and wore the town’s official chain of office, which is blue, to his 2016 wedding. The mayor also had a habit of removing the chain and placing it around the necks of kids, constituents, and even Santa.

But Altmann’s generosity didn’t go over well with some of his colleagues. Last year, council passed a motion preventing the mayor from wearing the chain at certain social events and giving it to everyday citizens.

The mayor’s solution? Make another chain.

Altmann commissioned a second chain and dubbed it the community chain of office.

The new symbol, in red, came with a price tag of $1,900 – an expense the mayor defends as both approved and well spent.

Speaking with CTV Toronto, Altmann justified his logic on a whiteboard, showing the chain’s cost ($1,900) divided by the number of people who’ve worn it (46,000). According to the mayor’s calculations, that’s four cents per person.

“Or in my four-year term, one cent per person a year,” Altmann said.

Altmann said he spoke with the town’s integrity commissioner, Suzanne Craig, before going through with the purchase.

“It was stated as long as we don’t call it the chain of office, that it’s the community chain, then it’s fine,” he said.

Craig told CTV Toronto that she advised the mayor that the new chain was technically in his purview, but said it was important that he communicate clearly with council about the change, and be up front with the public about the new chain.

Some councillors, like Rick Upton, said the important distinction between the red chain and the blue chain is often lost on members of the public who wear the symbol.

“They don’t realize there’s two chains. They are confused with the chain of the people. They think that is the official town chain. So it is causing some confusion,” Upton said.

Fellow councillor Hugo Krun agreed.

“To see it out and about in the public, people would make the assumption that it’s the chain of office,” Krun said.

Despite the division among local politicians, the mayor insists that he’s actually bringing the community together.

“It’s a great way for people to feel that they can connect with you, they can talk with you, and that you’re equal to them,” Altmann said.

With files from CTV Toronto