There will be more room for drivers travelling along the southern portion of Highway 400, as the province moves forward with widening the road.

Ontario’s Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca announced in King Township Tuesday morning the start of construction along a 10 km stretch of the highway.

The highway will transition from six lanes to eight lanes between Major Mackenzie Drive in Vaughan and King Road. It will also contain a High Occupancy Vehicle lane in each direction.

“This stretch of highway is already very busy for residents and businesses. Adding new lanes will help keep traffic moving so that businesses can continue to operate and people get where they need to be sooner,” Del Duca said in a statement.

The expansion is expected to create 629 construction jobs.

Work is expected to be complete by the fall of 2020.