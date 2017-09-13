Almost every major street in Barrie is under construction and the city has no plans of stopping.

The city's budget for infrastructure this year is close to $74 million; about $25 million of that is for roads alone.

“We have approximately 22 to 25 construction projects on the go,” says Stew Patterson, manager of design and construction for the City of Barrie. “There are older parts of the city and there's infrastructure there that was built back in the 50s, 60s, 40s.

From widening lanes along Mapleview Drive to installing sewers and pipes on Essa Road between Anne Street and Gowan Street.

Businesses along Essa say construction has been a financial nightmare, scaring away any foot traffic in the area.

“For the small businesses on both sides of the street, it's just a horror story for us,” says Frank Bozz, owner of The Loan Arranger.

Patterson says he understands what these businesses are going through, but they're trying to get as much done before winter hits.

“A couple of years ago we were able to construct into December. There has been times though we get snow in the beginning of November and it shortens the duration of construction.”

While sympathy is nice, it doesn’t put food on the table, says Bozz.

Crews will soon start work along Tiffin and Dunlop Streets. Those projects won’t be complete until next summer.