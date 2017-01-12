Featured
91-year-old man dies after crash in Muskoka
An OPP cruiser is shown on October 17, 2014.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 6:24PM EST
An elderly man has died, following a crash in Huntsville.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Limberlost Road on Thursday, just before 12:30 p.m.
Provincial police say emergency crews arrived on scene to find the driver of the vehicle, a 91-year-old man, dead.
The OPP believe the crash may have been caused by a medical emergency.
The investigation is ongoing.
