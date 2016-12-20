

CTV Barrie





A King Township man is among nine people charged in a $30 million fraud investigation.

York Regional Police launched an investigation in late 2014 after receiving a number of complaints from people alleging they were defrauded by the company AC Simmonds Group.

“In early 2014, the company BLVD Holdings, one of the 80 shell companies registered by Simmonds Group began the process of acquiring a food shipping company in York Region,” police said in a statement.

The original owner of the shipping company operated the business for 45 years. It ended up being sold for $10 million.

Police say the ringleader, a 66-year-old King Township man, and his eight co-accused forged documents to increase the value of the food company.

In the five months the group was in control of the food company, police allege they funneled large sums of money out of the business to the point of bankruptcy.

Investigators believe the total fraud value is more than $30 million.

Among the nine accused is a 44-year-old Severn man, a 56-year-old Aurora woman and a 57-year-old Nobleton woman. They face a total of 42 charges, including fraud, forgery, laundering proceeds of crime.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who has had business agreements with BLVD Holdings or AC Simmonds Group.

Those people can contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6671 or by calling Crime Stoppers.