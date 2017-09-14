

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





An investigation is underway into a second fatal ATV crash in Minden Hills in a week.

The OPP says Blaine McKay was riding on a logging road near Black River Road on Wednesday afternoon when his ATV rolled.

The 71-year-old Scarborough man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is now looking at the cause of the crash, but police admit trail conditions are more difficult this year because of the rainy summer.

Last Friday, a 73-year-old man was riding an ATV in an area off of Hunter Creek Road when it crashed. The rider later died.

The OPP say in both cases the men were alone.

“They are big heavy machines. If they become pinned or lodged against you, you can’t get that off you by yourself,” says OPP Sgt. Steve Mihills. “That’s why you need to be riding with a friend at all times.”

The Central Ontario ATV Club says speed and terrain are two of the main factors in rollover collisions.