Having to choose between feeding your family and putting a roof over their heads is the unfortunate reality for thousands of people in Simoce-Muskoka.

A new report compiled by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit found 70,000 people are feeling the crunch and can’t afford to buy healthy food.

“It's not what people want to do, but it's what they have to do to survive,” says Jane Shrestha, public health nutritionist.

The Nutritious Food Basket Survey reveals people on social assistance spend 86 per cent of their money on food and housing. That's a slight improvement from last year, but still a problem.

Rent and utilities are now more expensive. Most only have $60 to $100 a week for food, which means cheaper, unhealthy options.

“Severe food insecurity or hunger during childhood can affect your mental health as you get older as a teenager or young adult and it has what we can an indelible mark on their future,” says Shrestha.

The "Cent$less" Campaign is encouraging people to post messages on the health unit's website. It’s a grassroots push to convince the premier and the provincial government to make a move and address the crisis.

Those who live and deal with this problem every day say there isn’t one true solution, but if the government can help in job creation and affordable housing, it'll go a long way in lessening the burden on our healthcare system and food banks.