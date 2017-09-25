

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Hundreds of marijuana plants and several weapons were discovered after a fire safety inspection in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

York Regional Police and fire officials conducted the inspection at an address on Innovator Avenue on Friday.

During the inspection, investigators say they found signs of a marijuana grow-op. Officers then arrested a man and a woman who were at the building.

A search warrant was then executed, which led officers to 700 marijuana plants, four rifles, a handgun and a box of ammunition.

The two Markham residents have now been charged with drug and weapon offences.

Both of the accused are set to appear in court at a future date.