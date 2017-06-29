

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The man accused of shooting a woman and leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended in Orillia has been charged with 34 offences.

Kristian Jarvis appeared before a Toronto court Thursday where he was charged with several offences, including six counts of attempted murder, five counts of possession of a weapon, four counts of robbery with a firearm, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Toronto police say the accused allegedly fired a gun at his brother at a housing development early Wednesday morning.

He’s also accused of shooting a woman in the Black Creek Drive neighbourhood later that morning and stealing a Honda Civic.

Police say the suspect drove about 100 metres and opened fire on two officers. What came next was a 115 km car chase along Highway 400, which involved a shootout between Highway 88 and 89 in Bradford.

The chase reached its climax on Highway 11 in Orillia, when the OPP deployed a spike belt to try and stop the Civic. The suspect was able to avoid the belt, but an OPP cruiser swerved and collided with another vehicle.

Police say the suspect got out of his vehicle and attempted to hide in a grassy area. He was later arrested at gunpoint along Highway 11, near Memorial Avenue.

The woman who was shot was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The officer and the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

Jarvis will appear back in court on July 11.

With files from CTV Toronto.