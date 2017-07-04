Featured
32 people apply to fill vacant councillor seat in Barrie
Members of Barrie city council can be see inside council chambers at Barrie city hall on Tuesday, May 12, 2015 in Barrie, Ont. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 5:17PM EDT
Thirty-two people are hoping to become the next councillor in Barrie’s Ward 6.
The deadline for applications was Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., leaving councillors a little under a week to appoint a person to the council seat. A special council meeting will take place on July 10.
Applicants include Darren Roskam, Mike Wathburn and Sonya Anderson. You can find a list of all 32 applicants here.
The Ward 6 seat was vacated by long-time councillor Michael Prowse, who took a position as the city’s chief administrative officer.
Councillors decided to appoint someone to the seat over the alternative, a $50,000 byelection.
