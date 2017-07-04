

Thirty-two people are hoping to become the next councillor in Barrie’s Ward 6.

The deadline for applications was Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., leaving councillors a little under a week to appoint a person to the council seat. A special council meeting will take place on July 10.

Applicants include Darren Roskam, Mike Wathburn and Sonya Anderson. You can find a list of all 32 applicants here.

The Ward 6 seat was vacated by long-time councillor Michael Prowse, who took a position as the city’s chief administrative officer.

Councillors decided to appoint someone to the seat over the alternative, a $50,000 byelection.