

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police are cracking down on people not wearing seatbelts, saying too many people have died this year because they didn’t buckle up.

According to new numbers released by provincial police, there have been 29 seatbelt-related road deaths on OPP-patrolled roads so far in 2017.

"When you are on the road, don't let anyone in the vehicle - including those in the back seat - convince you that buckling up is a personal choice,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair in a statement.

Police say even one unbuckled occupant can increase the risk of death and serious injury to everyone in the vehicle.

Despite a 95 per cent compliance rate, police are still surprised by how many people are dying.

“I think that a lot of people haven't seen the force that an air bag really can produce. And I think those are the people that aren't wearing seatbelts. Because if they could see what it could do. Then it would scare them to wear a seatbelt I think,” says driver Sean Webster.

Police will be on the lookout for people not wearing seatbelts during a safety blitz between Sept. 27 and Oct. 6.