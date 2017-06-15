More than two dozen vehicles were broken into in just one night in Tay Township.

Twenty-five cars and trucks, some of which were unlocked, were targeted in Victoria Harbour on Tuesday night.

One man had his wallet stolen. It was found tossed in a ditch with only his YMCA card left in it.

“This is a good community. We all watch out for each other,” says resident Ronda Taylor. “I was surprised when the police showed up.”

But not everyone had stuff stolen. Some people had iPods and GPS devices left untouched.

“Personally I can't remember this number, this high number of vehicles being broken into,” says OPP Const. Susan Jessop.

They're warning people not to make it so easy to be robbed.

“There's a point in time when I never locked my doors, but I sure do now. If you want to keep your stuff, you gotta lock it up,” says resident Dana Wright.

The same goes for your home at night and if you have a spare key, make sure that's not in the vehicle.