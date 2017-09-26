

CTV Barrie





New life could be coming to the auditorium in the old Barrie Central building.

Barrie city council heard on Monday it would cost about $20 million to retrofit and upgrade the W.A. Fisher Auditorium and Event Centre.

“I am in full support and think this is a fantastic opportunity for the city and I think this kind of opportunity does not come along very often,” says Ward 1 councillor Bonnie Ainsworth.

Council heard that the new event centre would house about 650 people with the possibility of another 250 in an adjacent space within the centre.

Councillors questioned if the theatre’s proximity to the Barrie fire hall would pose any problems and if sirens from trucks would be a nuisance to an audience.

Another issue was the lack of parking available downtown.

“I need to have all the information before I go ahead and approve it. A piece that we don't have is the one about parking,” says Ward 5 councillor Peter Silveira.

Mayor Jeff Lehman reminded council that an agreement in principle was needed to move forward with the plan or it may be at risk. Council unanimously agreed to continue the discussion.

The mayor also added that the city is in talks with the YMCA at the possibility of a new location being built right beside the new theatre.

Ainsworth believe this might solve the parking issue.