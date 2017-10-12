

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





An ATV crash in Parry Sound has claimed the life of a teenager.

The OPP say an ATV travelling on Nipissing Road suddenly went off the road and struck a hydro pole. This happened on Wednesday, at around 5:30 p.m.

The driver, 17-year-old Nicholas Isaac, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.