17 year old dies after ATV crash in Parry Sound
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 11:19AM EDT
An ATV crash in Parry Sound has claimed the life of a teenager.
The OPP say an ATV travelling on Nipissing Road suddenly went off the road and struck a hydro pole. This happened on Wednesday, at around 5:30 p.m.
The driver, 17-year-old Nicholas Isaac, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.