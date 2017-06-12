Featured
16 students taken to hospital after school buses crash
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 2:21PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 12, 2017 6:07PM EDT
More than a dozen students have been taken to hospital after a crash involving two school buses.
The crash happened in the Township Dysart et Al in Haliburton County Highway 118 near White Camp Pine Court on Monday, just after 11 a.m.
The OPP say 51 students from the Toronto area were on the two buses. Police confirm 16 students have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
