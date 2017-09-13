

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A big hiring spree is about to kick off in Barrie, according to a new report.

A survey by Manpower Group shows 13 per cent of employers plan to hire between October and December, while three per cent are expecting cutbacks.

“Another 80 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter, while the remaining four per cent are unsure of their hiring intentions,” said Tara Benson, a spokesperson for Manpower’s Barrie office.

When compared to the same period last year, the survey shows growth.

Nationally, Manpower is expecting “modest growth.” Most of the hiring in Canada is expected in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.