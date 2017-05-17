

CTV Barrie





A serious crash has closed the 10th Sideroad in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police says a motorcycle and a car collided just after 1:20 p.m. on the 10th Sideroad near the 3rd and 4th Line.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

The 10th Sideroad will remain closed into the dinner hour.