10th Sideroad closed in Innisfil due to serious crash
Serious crash closed the 10th Sideroad in Innisfil, Ont. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (Don Wright/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 3:50PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 17, 2017 4:02PM EDT
A serious crash has closed the 10th Sideroad in Innisfil.
South Simcoe Police says a motorcycle and a car collided just after 1:20 p.m. on the 10th Sideroad near the 3rd and 4th Line.
The rider of the motorcycle was taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
The 10th Sideroad will remain closed into the dinner hour.
