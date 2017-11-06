

CTV Barrie





More than 100 people were arrested last week in York Region for distracted or impaired driving.

According to York Regional Police, 22 people were busted for impaired driving between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. Officers also arrested 81 people for distracted driving.

In one instance on Thursday, an officer stopped a vehicle that allegedly ran through a red light in the area of Keele Street and Rutherford Road in Vaughan.

The 33-year-old Bolton man was arrested for impaired by drug, possession of cannabis and running a red light.